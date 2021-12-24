Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

