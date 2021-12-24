Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALSN opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

