Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

