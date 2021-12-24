Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

