General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.71-$33.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

