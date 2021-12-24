HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $23,454,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.