Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,028.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

