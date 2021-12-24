Bender Robert & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $52.76 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.