Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

