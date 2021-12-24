Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

