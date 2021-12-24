MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

