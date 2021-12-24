AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $26.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

