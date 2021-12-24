$0.25 EPS Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

