Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading 49.3% Higher This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $57.93 million and approximately $549,684.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $81.57 or 0.00159900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

