Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,090 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

