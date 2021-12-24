StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 64,107 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 79.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 318.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 93,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 286,094 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

