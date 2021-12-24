Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 25,525 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 44.1% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.