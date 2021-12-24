Auxano Advisors LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

BDX stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

