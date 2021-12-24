Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 17 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 109.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.2% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $650.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

