Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

