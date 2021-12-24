Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 182 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

