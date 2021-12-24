Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

