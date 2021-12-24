Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

