iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

