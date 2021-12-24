TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cambria Cannabis ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $300,000.

TOKE stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

