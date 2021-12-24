41,226 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

