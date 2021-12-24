Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Buys 300 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison bought 300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $18,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of SFST stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $496.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
