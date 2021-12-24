Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Buys 300 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison bought 300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $18,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $496.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

