West Coast Financial LLC Sells 335 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.28 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.73.

