West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 346,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 123,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 253,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

