FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. 76,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

