$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.