Empire (EMP.A) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Empire (TSE: EMP.A) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

12/8/2021 – Empire was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$45.00.

Empire stock opened at C$38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Empire Company Limited has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$42.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

