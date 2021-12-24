Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 39,414 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,414 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

