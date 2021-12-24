Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 140,700 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Brigham Minerals worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -187.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

