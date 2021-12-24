Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $76,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

