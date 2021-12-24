Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.80 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,534,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $111,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.