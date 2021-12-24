ING Groep NV Buys 1,086 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.