Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,637 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 2.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 547,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 223,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.