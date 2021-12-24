McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

