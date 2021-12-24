Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

IBUY opened at $89.32 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35.

