McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

