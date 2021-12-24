McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 690,978 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

