Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,441,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,168,000 after purchasing an additional 411,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $25.81 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

