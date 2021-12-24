Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 617,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 192,096 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after buying an additional 121,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.