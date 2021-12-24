Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

