Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,851 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $297.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

