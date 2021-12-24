Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 182,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

