Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 1,315 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

