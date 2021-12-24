RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

