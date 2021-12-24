-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

